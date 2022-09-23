“There’s Something About Sadie Sink” – MJF Gushes Over Stranger Things Star & Answers Questions From Fans

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has quickly become one of All Elite Wrestling‘s most popular stars and made the media rounds to promote AEW Grand Slam. He stopped by Barstool Sports for an interview on Wrasslin’ and appeared on Barstool’s Answer The Internet.

After his “pipebomb” promo on the Dynamite after Double or Nothing, MJF went missing from AEW television for months. The 26-year-old returned at All Out to win the Casino Ladder match and had a stare-down with former AEW Champion CM Punk. MJF has a guaranteed title match at a time and place of his choosing.

He appeared on Barstool Sports’ Answer The Internet and answered questions on a wide variety of topics.

Which celebrity would MJF most like to see in a sex tape?

“My brain immediately goes to a grotesque place because I can look at any woman naked if I want to now. God invented the internet. So I think I’d want to see someone like gross and fat. I want to see Oprah. That would be rad.“

Would you rather have your porn search history shared with your Twitter followers or your parents?

“Dude, post it on Twitter, I don’t give a sh*t. I don’t talk to my parents. They f***ing suck.“

Should you lock a dog out of the room when you’re having sex?

“So I have a cat, love my cat. The cat’s name is Piper. When it’s go time, when it is time for the fiancé to hop on the maximum ride, love Piper to death but Piper is going out the door. Because it gets loud, it gets sweaty, and it’s not a safe environment for any pet.”

Who is the hottest celebrity you’d have a chance with if they got to know you?

“Sadie Sink. There’s something about Sadie Sink. And maybe it is because I got like a redhead thing, but there is SOMETHING.“

Kevin Clancy (KFC) of Barstool wondered if Sadie would like MJF if she met her and the AEW star joked “Stranger Things have happened”. Sadie Sink plays Max in the massively popular Netflix show Stranger Things.

Please credit Barstool Sports with a H/T to SEScoops if you use quotes from this video.

You can check out all of MJF’s NSFW responses in the video below.