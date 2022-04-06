Three Title Matches Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed show. We now have three title bouts set for the April 12 show.

First, WWE has announced that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Dakota Kai, shortly after Rose cost Kai and Raquel Gonzalez the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships to her fellow Toxic Attraction stablemates just a week ago.

After their confrontation last night, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will put their titles up for grabs against the team of Grayson Waller and Sanga. Waller still isn’t fully healthy after Stand & Deliver, as he has his arm in a sling, but that won’t hold him back from taking up the title opportunity.

And lastly, Solo Sikoa challenged newly-crowned NXT North American Champion Cameron Grims on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Now, the matchup is official, as Grimes will put his title up for grabs for the first time after winning it at Stand & Deliver.

Also, a pair of singles bouts between Kushida and Von Wagner, as well as Xyon Quinn and Draco Anthony are slated for the show. With all that being said, it’s going to be quite the show next week, live on the USA Network.

Check out the updated card for the April 12 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 below: