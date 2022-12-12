Update On Timetable For Thunder Rosa’s Recovery

Thunder Rosa‘s back injury and her absence from AEW programming has made more headlines than her women’s title reign did. Though even after recent events, it doesn’t appear that we will be seeing her back in the near future.

Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline recently provided some update on the former champion’s recovery. He noted that the female star was hoped to be back in February:

“The last word we’d heard was she hoped to be back in February. There were a lot of people who thought she would be Saraya’s mystery partner against Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter on 1/11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, but the last word on her return was February.”

Thunder Rosa originally announced back in August that she will be taking time off due to injury. She was the AEW women’s champion at the time.

Since there wasn’t a solid timetable for her recovery at the time, Tony Khan made the decision to keep the title on her and move forward with an interim champion.

This decision however was reversed last month. It was announced during the November 23 Dynamite that Rosa had relinquished her championship.

The former champion herself also provided some updates on her recovery recently. She revealed that she wasn’t allowed back in the ring yet which coincides with the belief that the AEW star won’t be returning before next year.