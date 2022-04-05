Tuesday, April 5, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Title Match, More Set for Next Week’s WWE Monday Night RAW

By Jon Fuentes
Monday Night Raw Logo

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW featured all the fallout from WrestleMania 38 this past weekend, but it also set up a few matches for next week’s episode for the red brand as well.

It was announced that Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will be granted a shot at newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi next week. Ripley and Morgan initially lost out on the titles this past Sunday at WrestleMania, as they; along with the teams of now-former champions Queen Zelina & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Bazler, were topped by Banks and Naomi.

Ripley and Morgan also lost a non-title match to Naomi and Banks on RAW last night, but Ripley convinced WWE officials to grant them a title shot next week nonetheless.

Also, since Damian Priest cost AJ Styles his WrestleMania matchup against Edge this past weekend, the pair will collide in a one-on-one match next week on RAW as well. Priest seems to have aligned himself with “The Rated-R Superstar,” likely being the first member of his upcoming rumored stable.

Finally, after beating down both Rey and Dominik Mysterio on RAW this week, Veer will get a one-on-one bout with Rey Mysterio as a result.

Check out the lineup so far for next week’s RAW below:

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Naomi & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
  • Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles
  • Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio
Related Articles
Jon Fuentes
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.