Gail Kim Breaks Silence on Her TNA Release

Gail Kim has expressed heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of support following her recent departure from TNA Wrestling.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Kim conveyed gratitude towards fans, friends, and industry peers, acknowledging the overwhelming love she has received during this transition.

Reflecting on her tenure, Kim highlighted her pride in contributing to the development of the Knockouts division, emphasizing its significance to her and honoring the women involved. She also commended the dedication of TNA’s talent and crew, underscoring the collaborative effort that fueled the company’s success.

Kim made it clear that her passion for wrestling remains steadfast, stating that her 17-year commitment to TNA does not conclude her journey in the wrestling world. She intends to take time for personal reflection and preparation for future opportunities, expressing optimism about what lies ahead.

Her departure from TNA comes amid a series of internal changes within the organization and its parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, resulting in the exit of multiple executives.

Jim Ross has voiced support for Kim, suggesting that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) should consider bringing her on board. Ross praised Kim’s abilities and expressed confidence in her potential contributions to any wrestling organization.

A respected figure throughout the industry, Kim is a TNA Hall of Famer and has held championships in both TNA and WWE.