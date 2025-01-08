Jeff Hardy Believes He Could Have Been Bigger Than John Cena

Jeff Hardy believes he could have been a bigger name than even John Cena had he changed his lifestyle earlier.

Matt Hardy recently shared a clip of his brother from a TV interview on X. Jeff, in the clip, was asked if he thought he’d still be wrestling after all these years when he made his debut. The Charismatic Enigma talked about all the life changes he has made in recent years. He noted that he could have been one of the biggest names in wrestling had he changed his lifestyle earlier:

“Man, I don’t know, probably. The way I was living life in my 20s and 30s….If I was living life the way I’m living life now, oh my gosh, there’s no telling, I would probably be bigger than John Cena – today. You know, because I had such a, I was born with such a gift to be a pro wrestler, and I was just…it just felt so natural and like I was totally, you know, created to do this thing.”

From TV in Dallas this morning – Jeff is asked, "Did you think you’d still be doing this 30 years ago?" pic.twitter.com/sOZsVLiyxG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 7, 2025

Jeff Hardy: ‘I Don’t Want Solo Hall of Fame Spot, Just To Go In With Matt’

Until I Can’t Wrestle Anymore: Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy had previously discussed how he has replaced drugs and alcohol with regular ice baths. According to him, the ice baths have been crazy beneficial to him and he is not even thinking about retirement at the moment:

“The cool thing about that is, I’m still here. I still have life, and I feel good. As Matt had mentioned, you know, we’re big ice bathers, and that’s been crazy beneficial for me, mentally and physically. So yeah, I don’t put a number on it. I don’t, you know, I’ll just pretty much wrestle until I can’t wrestle anymore.”

Jeff Hardy has reunited with his brother since returning to TNA in June last year. The duo have been featured prominently by the company and they’re the current TNA World Tag Team Champions.