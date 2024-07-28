Jeff Hardy: ‘I Don’t Want Solo Hall of Fame Spot, Just To Go In With Matt’

Jeff Hardy is in no hurry to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after the company’s previous offer “didn’t feel right at all” to the legend.

In late 2021, Hardy’s actions during a WWE live event led the company to suspect that he was using substances and released him after he refused to go to rehab. A drugs test would later reveal that Hardy had not been under the influence of substances. WWE would try and coax Jeff back in early 2022 (an act that’d keep him from joining) AEW but to no avail.

Part of WWE’s efforts to win Hardy back after his release was the promise of a Hall of Fame induction. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Jeff made clear that going in without his brother Matt (who was with AEW at the time) did not feel right.

“I cried after that phone call. I was just thinking about all the really cool moments I’ve given to the pro-wrestling world. I’m so proud of it, but it didn’t feel right at all. So, I just wanted to wait. If I did do this, I’m definitely doing that with Matt.”

Despite his lofty achievements on his own, include three reigns as a WWE World Champion, Jeff is not interested in a solo induction. In the interview, Hardy made clear that if he is inducted, it’ll be as one-half of the Hardy Boyz, adding “I just want one ring.”

Although Hardy has done more than enough to warrant two inductions, his dedication to his brother Matt trumps any accolade WWE may bestow on the Charismatic Enigma. These days, fans can find Jeff and Matt teaming once more in TNA Wrestling, though Jeff was recently written off TV with an attack by The System.

