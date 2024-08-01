Nic Nemeth Wants To Defend TNA Title Against Top AEW Star

Nic Nemeth’s ‘Wanted Man’ moniker fits him like a glove these days as the reigning TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Nemeth has vowed to be a fighting champion, and he’s not just waiting for top competitors to call him out. The company is asking fans on social media who they want to see step up and put themselves to the test. Nemeth wasted no time chiming in with his own pick for a future challenger: AEW star Kenny Omega.

Nick Nemeth vs. Kenny Omega

If his World Title win was any indication, Nemeth has made the most of his opportunities outside of WWE, fully embracing his free agency by wrestling on the independents, but also in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before finding more of a residence in TNA. Nemeth has also flexed his commetary and comedic muscles by staying busy in stand-up comedy and as a host on Busted Open Radio.

Omega vs. Nemeth would certainly draw some eyes as Kenny happened to have a memorable heel run as TNA World Champion during the global pandemic. Omega took on several challengers while champion after he defeated Rich Swann for the title. Omega’s timetable for an in-ring return is quite blurry as he’s been aiming to recover from a bout with diverticulitis.

TNA is currently working relationship with WWE, which is the biggest factor prohibiting this TNA vs. AEW dream match. We’ll follow up if Kenny Omega replies to Nemeth’s call-out.