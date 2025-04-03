TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Injured Ahead Of PPV

Joe Hendry has proven undeniable in 2025 but now his wrestling path has hit a major obstacle. During the April 3, edition of TNA iMPACT, TNA announced that Hendry suffered a “Grade three severe sprain to his rotator cuff.” The injury happened during a brawl segment where the TNA World Champion was grabbed by Elijah.

.@JoeHendry suffered a shoulder injury during the chaotic brawl moments ago. Updates will be provided as soon as they’re available.



— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025

This injury raises questions regarding Hendry’s status regarding the upcoming TNA Rebellion event. At this time, the show is set to feature Hendry defending his NXT Championship against Frankie Kazarian and WWE NXT’s Ethan Page. This will serve as Kazarian’s Call Your Shot match after winning a guaranteed title match for a time of his choosing last year. As for Page, this will be his first match in TNA in years and his second title match against Hendry after the pair battled over the NXT title in September 2024.

Hendry has been a hit of TNA Wrestling since the 2024 relaunch but his health is the priority.