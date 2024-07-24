TNA Wrestling Expands Media Partnership With WBD’s Eurosport India

Anthem Entertainment, the parent company of TNA, has expanded its partnership with Eurosport India, a premium sports channel owned by Warner Bros Discovery. Under the new agreement, Eurosport India viewers will gain access to over 200 hours of original TNA programming every year. This wealth of programming includes TNA iMPACT and pay-per-views.

Earlier this year, Eurosport agreed to carry eight new TNA+ Presents specials as well as new episodes of the Hindi-language series Pehlwani Patakha. Viewers will also be able to access the extensive library from TNA’s over two decades of content.

Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution and Sports, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, was delighted at the partnership extension:

“Pro-Wrestling has been an integral part of childhood in India, creating a nostalgic connection for many. Cultivating this connection has been key to the growth of Eurosport’s passionate fan base. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier sports entertainment.”

Warner Bros Discovery has been broadcasting TNA programming in the region since 2020 and is the #2 data-supported genre brand in India with over 2.5 million Facebook followers in the country.

TNA has made serious strides in 2024 with the recent Slammiversary event reportedly being the company’s highest gate for an event for a decade. India is a massive market that wrestling companies, including WWE, has tried to get a foothold to mixed levels of success. With this extension in an era where media rights deals are a primary revenue source, TNA continues to prove that the impact it is making isn’t just contained to viewers in North America.