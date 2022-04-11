Former NXT Champion Joins the WWE Raw Brand

Tommaso Ciampa has officially been “called up” to the main roster. He’s now a full-time member of WWE‘s Raw brand and is scheduled to be at tonight’s Raw from Detroit, according to PWInsider.

Ciampa’s WWE.com Superstar profile still lists him as a member of NXT 2.0.

Ciampa has been a fixture of WWE’s developmental system since 2015. He is a two-time NXT Champion and a former NXT tag team champion, along with Johnny Gargano. His second reign ended last week, when he lost to Bron Breakker on the Raw after WrestleMania.

Much like Gargano, Ciampa was a perfect fit for the “black and gold” version of NXT headed by Triple H and William Regal. The company has since rebranded the show NXT 2.0 and is focused on younger performers from more diverse athletic backgrounds.

Just last week, Tommaso Ciampa spoke about his time in NXT winding down. He said the NXT crew looks very different these days, but he cherishes his time there and was honored to learn from men like Triple H and Shawn Michaels.