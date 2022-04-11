Raw Preview (4/11): Cody vs. Miz, Styles vs. Priest, Usos

Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from Detroit, Michigan at the Little Cesars Arena.

We are less than a month out from WWE’s next premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash. As of this writing, the “I Quit Match” between Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte and Ronda Rousey is the only match announced for the WrestleMania Backlash 2022 card.

The top item advertised for Raw is Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz. WWE is positioning Cody as a top babyface on the Raw brand, so this will be a real test for the American Nightmare.

Last week on Raw, Veer Mahaan finally made his big return after months of hype videos. Veer beat the crap out of Rey Mysterio and Dominik. Mysterio looks to avenge his family’s honor tonight when he goes one-on-one with Veer.

AJ Styles will face Damian Priest, who is now aligned with Edge. Will Priest show up by himself, or will he have reinforcements from the Rated R Superstar?

Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend their new Women’s Tag Team Championships against Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan.

MVP will host a special edition of the VIP Lounge. His guest will be his new protégé, Omos. What will MVP have to say about turning on Bobby Lashley last week?

Finally, SmackDown tag team champions The Usos will be in the house. Roman Reigns says he wants to unify the Raw and Smackdown tag team titles. What will RK-Bro, the reigning Raw tag team champions, have to say about a potential unification match?

The Build to WrestleMania Backlash

After tonight’s Raw, we should have a much better idea about where things are headed with WrestleMania Backlash.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns does not have an opponent. Cody Rhodes plans to pursue that title. Will WWE pull the trigger on this match with only one month of hype?

The Usos vs. RKBro in a championship unification match is clearly in the works. Once again, we’ll have to see if WWE goes right into this one.

Bobby Lashley and Omos could be another WrestleMania Backlash match in the works. Backlash historically features a lot of WrestleMania rematches. Now that MVP has aligned with Omos, this is a logical match for the PLE.