Tommaso Ciampa Lists WWE Main Roster Dream Opponents

In a move that was long overdue, former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was called up to the main roster this week.

Ciampa appeared on Monday Night RAW in a brief segment with Kevin Owens and Ezekiel, but has yet to compete inside the ring on the red brand. However, this is only the beginning of what looks to be a very promising run for Ciampa. Recently, Ciampa spoke to Metro UK on a variety of topics, including recently getting the main roster nod. During the interview, he listed out his names of dream opponents that he’s looking forward to compete against.

“There’s so many people that I can look at right now on those Raw and SmacKDown rosters and think, ‘Man, what if?’ I haven’t been in the ring with so many of them,” he explained. “Whether it’s Edge or Rey Mysterio, I’ve never really had a singles match with AJ Styles, done stuff with Roman Reigns. There’s so many – you can just go down the list forever and ever.

“It’s all stuff that now, the more I’ve done it, the longer I’ve been doing it, you keep checking off boxes and keep building that resume. It’s stuff that, if five to 10 years from now, I can check off all those things and have those be part of it, that’d be awesome.”

Now that Ciampa is on the main roster, any of those matches are certainly a possibility. He brings in quite an impressive resume from his days in NXT, sporting two NXT Title runs and an NXT Tag Team title win alongside current free agent Johnny Gargano. Not to mention Ciampa is also a former Ring Of Honor (ROH) World TV Champion.

After having helped bring NXT to new heights and providing fans with some of the brand’s most compelling rivalries and matches, Tommaso Ciampa is ready to replicate that on an even grander stage – Monday Night RAW.