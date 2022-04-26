Tommaso Ciampa The Latest WWE Superstar To Undergo Name Change

It appears Tommaso Ciampa is the latest superstar to go through a name change on WWE‘s main roster.

Ciampa had his last NXT match at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend. He ended up losing to Tony D’Angelo. After the match, Triple H made his way out to give him a proper send-off.

(via WWE)

Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa appeared on the April 11 edition of Raw and it appeared all was normal. As it turns out, it only took two weeks for WWE to give him the one name treatment.

Kevin Raphael of TVA Sports in Quebec was the first to report the change.

Tommaso Ciampa is now only Ciampa.



Effective immediately. — Kevin Raphael (@kevinraphael21) April 25, 2022

WWE seemingly confirmed the reports by simply referring to Tommaso as “Ciampa” on the April 25 episode of Raw. Ciampa attacked the returning Mustafa Ali.