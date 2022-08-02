Toni Storm Graces the Cover of Fitness Gurls

AEW star Toni Storm will be on the cover of the latest issue of Fitness Gurls magazine. The issue will be released on August 3rd in both print and digital.

As seen below, Storm looks stunning:

All Elite’s #ToniStorm graces our latest issue of #FitnessGurls .. Photographed exclusively by #onedopephotographer #AEWRampage #AEWDynamite ? Issue on sale tomorrow August 3rd in print and digital. pic.twitter.com/DAmF506IKv — Fitness Gurls (@FitnessGurls) August 2, 2022

After working the 2017 edition of the Mae Young Classic Storm signed with WWE in 2018 and was used mainly on the NXT UK brand. She later won the 2018 Mae Young Classic and later became the NXT UK Women’s Champion.

Storm was called up to the main roster in July 2020 as part of the SmackDown brand. However, she requested her WWE release in December after feuding with Charlotte Flair. It was granted, and she was let go. Shortly after her release, she opened an OnlyFans account, which has been very lucrative

The former WWE star signed with AEW and made her Dynamite debut this past March. Storm has gone on record by stating that WWE didn’t care about her career leading up to her departure from WWE.

So far this year, Storm holds a 13-2 record in AEW and has been pushed as a top star. She made it to the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semi-Finals before losing to Britt Baker. She also came up short when challenging Thunder Rosa for the Women’s Title at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.