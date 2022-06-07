Toni Storm Says WWE Didn’t “Give a Sh*t” About Her Before Quitting

Toni Storm is speaking out about her departure from WWE, claiming that the company did not “give a sh*t” about her prior to her decision to leave.

Storm debuted for WWE in 2017 and in January 2019, won the NXT UK Women’s Championship from Rhea Ripley.

After being called up to SmackDown in 2021, Storm requested her release last December which was granted immediately.

“I’m not going to succeed here”

Toni Storm did not last long in WWE after getting called up to the main roster

Speaking on The Sessions, Storm told Renee Paquette on her thought-process the day she decided to leave.

“It wasn’t what I thought it was going to be. A lot of people don’t enjoy it at all. For some people it just works out and for others, it just makes them miserable, and I guess I just fell into that category. I guess it just wasn’t for me at that point.

Storm continued, “They don’t give a shit, so why should I? This isn’t going to work. I know what’s going to happen here. I’m just going to be sent back to catering again. I’m not going to succeed here. I can just see.”

Storm debuted for AEW in March 2022, defeating The Bunny to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Immediately after, Tony Khan confirmed that the former Superstar was All-Elite in a tweet.

The New Zealand-born wrestler defeated Jamie Hayter in the quarter-finals but lost to eventual winner Dr. Britt Baker in the semi-finals.

Watch Toni Storm on The Sessions with Renee Paquette:

Quotes via WrestlingNews