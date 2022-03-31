Toni Storm Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite

Toni Storm is All Elite as the former WWE star made AEW debut on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite when she was revealed as Tony Khan’s big signing.

She beat The Bunny in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament qualifying match with her finisher. It was reported as recently as Tuesday that the promotion was very interested in signing her.

Storm signed with WWE in 2018 after working the 2017 edition of the Mae Young Classic. She was used mainly on the NXT UK brand. She won the 2018 Mae Young Classic and later became the NXT UK Women’s Champion. In 2020, Storm was used on the NXT brand before going to the main roster this past July on an episode of SmackDown.

Storm had been working WWE house shows including at a live event in which she was part of a triple threat match with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair just days before she asked for her WWE release. It was granted and she had been waiting out her 90-day non-compete clause. Since being on the free agent market, she opened an OnlyFans account where she has reportedly made a lot of money from.