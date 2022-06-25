Tony Khan Addresses Jeff Hardy’s DUI Arrest

Jeff Hardy forced Tony Khan and AEW to make major changes to their plans when he got arrested for driving without a license while being intoxicated earlier this month. The AEW owner recently took part in a media call to promote the Forbidden Door PPV. Among other things he also addressed the actions of the Charismatic Enigma.

Khan first mentioned how Jon Moxley also battled with alcohol addiction but he did the right thing by seeking help. What Hardy did was completely different and per Tony, this is why they handled the situations differently:

“With Jeff [Hardy], it’s totally different. The way it went down is totally different and that’s why the statements and the way we handled the two things are different. In this case, I don’t think there is any comparison. Jeff is doing much better. As I understand, Jeff is in treatment. I don’t want to say too much about what is going on because it’s his business, but I’m here for him for whatever he needs. I’m really glad nobody got hurt.”

‘It’s His Last Chance’

Though Tony Khan later said that he’d be remiss if he didn’t give Jeff the credit for finally doing the right thing. The AEW president claimed that this is Hardy’s last chance:

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t give Jeff a lot of credit for now doing the right thing. This is why we said Jeff has to the right thing if he wants to stay with AEW. It’s [his] last chance.”

Khan mentioned how Moxley didn’t put anyone at risk with his actions and so the two things cannot be compared. He also revealed his recent talk with Matt Hardy where he told the AEW star that they will support his brother through his treatment.