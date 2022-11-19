Tony Khan Announces Signing of Popular Star Ahead of AEW Full Gear 2022

Tony Khan has announced a new signing for All Elite Wrestling ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV.
Last night on AEW Rampage, Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama battled Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in a tag team match in the main event.
Akiyama connected with an Exploder Suplex on Ortiz to win the match. After Rampage went off the air, Eddie cut a promo and demanded that Tony give him a match against Akiyama at the PPV tonight. AEW President Tony Khan made it official and Eddie Kingston will battle Jun Akiyama during the Zero Hour kickoff show tonight before the PPV.
Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that he has signed Konosuke Takeshita to an AEW contract. The 27-year-old DDT star has become quite popular among AEW fans as well.
AEW Full Gear 2022 airs live tonight at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Our live coverage will begin right at showtime.
Here is the card for AEW Full Gear 2022:
Zero Hour
- Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama
- Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage (World Title Eliminator Tournament)
- Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Rocky Romero, Danhausen vs. The Factory
Main Card
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal
- Saraya vs. Britt Baker
- Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus
- TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe
- TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose
- Trios Championship: Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite
- ROH Championship 4-Way Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara
- AEW Interim Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter
- AEW Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF