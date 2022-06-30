What Happened With Tony Khan After Blood & Guts Episode of AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

The special Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite has reached its conclusion.

In the main event, the Jericho Appreciation Society took on Blackpool Combat Club in the Blood & Guts match. The action was held inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

Unfortunately, there was an injury during the main event. Santana appears to have hurt his leg after landing on it awkwardly while delivering a Uranage on Daniel Garcia. He was eventually helped up the ramp.

The show got started with a singles match between Orange Cassidy and Ethan Page. TBS Champion Jade Cargill also put her gold on the line.

We also got a shocking turn of events as Luchasaurus has turned heel and aligned with Christian Cage.

After The Show

(via AEW)

When Dynamite went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan made his way out to greet fans in attendance. He then explained the rules of the Royal Rampage match, which is set to air this Friday (July 1) on AEW Rampage.

The match will determine the number one contender for Jon Moxley‘s interim AEW World Championship.

Here is Khan breaking it all down:

Of course, the AEW ring crew was moving quickly during Khan’s speech to get ready for the Rampage taping. There was a lot of work to do as the Blood & Guts match had its share of in-ring destruction.