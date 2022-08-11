Tony Khan Announces House Of The Dragon Tie-In To Next Week’s Dynamite, Early Card

AEW President Tony Khan had been teasing all day that next week’s Dynamite would have a tie-in to a major IP that was owned by Warner Bros, causing fans to speculate what crossover they could see featured with their favorite superstars.

That tie-in is the House of the Dragon, the soon to be released HBO Original series that is an extension of the hit Game of Thrones show that wowed audiences for years.

TONIGHT Live on @TBSNetwork

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT



In exciting news, next Wednesday @AEWonTV Dynamite Live August 17 will be presented by @HouseofDragon, which premieres next weekend Sunday August 21 on @HBO + @hbomax @ 9pm ET/8pm CT! pic.twitter.com/Od1SdXWrr7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 10, 2022

AEW has since announced an early lineup for the episode, which includes Bryan Danielson in action and the start of the highly-anticipated trios tournament (full brackets here). Matchups are below.

-La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Young Bucks & Mystery Partner

-Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Danielson (two out of three falls)

–Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King