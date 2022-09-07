Tony Khan to Address the AEW & Trios Championships on Tonight’s Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that he will address the AEW Championship and the Trios Championships tonight on Dynamite.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (The Elite) became the inaugural Trios Champions at All Out by defeating Dark Order and Hangman Adam Page. CM Punk once again became AEW Champion by defeating Jon Moxley in the main event of the PPV.

Jon had previously demolished Punk on a recent episode of Dynamite to unify the Interim and AEW Championships. AEW producer Ace Steel hyped up Punk on last week’s show and his inspirational speech led to The Best in the World accepting a rematch for the title at All Out. MJF then returned after Punk won the title and had a stare-down with him to close the PPV.

After the PPV, instead of talking about winning the title, CM Punk arrived at the media scrum and brought up Colt Cabana’s name on his own after seeing Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman. The champion ranted for close to twenty minutes about Colt, Hangman, and the EVPs all while his boss Tony Khan sat beside him.

The backstage drama then reached an absurd level with The Elite storming into the AEW Champion’s locker room. A brawl ensued that has already resulted in the suspensions of The Elite and several others. Ace Steel reportedly hurled a chair that clocked Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks in the face with a chair.

As of now, there has been no update on where CM Punk stands with the company. It was also reported today that Punk suffered a serious injury during the title match and would have likely had to vacate the title again regardless of the brawl following All Out.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce some plans for tonight’s highly anticipated episode of AEW Dynamite. He said that he will address the situation regarding the championships tonight on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see if both the AEW Championship and Trios Championships are vacated on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV! Tonight LIVE on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite I’ll address the@AEW World Championship +@AEW World Trios Championship! Please join us on TBS tonight on #AEW Dynamite for a great wrestling show live @ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT!