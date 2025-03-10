Tony Khan Names One Celebrity He’d Like To Book In AEW Match

Tony Khan has named the one celebrity he would always welcome back in AEW.

The company’s partnership with TikTok stars The Costco Guys have proven to be a very fruitful endeavor for the promotion. Big Boom AJ who wrestled at the PPV tonight has helped promote the company outside of the usual wrestling circles and brought new eyes to the product.

The AEW President was asked about AJ’s performance and which other celebrity he could see wrestling for the company during the post-Revolution media scrum. Tony Khan named NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal as someone who is always welcome to do something with the promotion:

“Another person who came in and did fantastic for us and it’s somebody who has a lot of history in this arena in particular and somebody I think the world of is Shaq. Shaq came in and was fantastic for AEW and that was actually four years ago this week, ahead of the second Revolution, Revolution 2021. Shaq was in AEW, so four years ago we saw him. He is absolutely somebody else who’s always welcome in AEW.”

Shaq was involved in a storyline with AEW back in early 2021. The story led to him teaming up with Jade Cargill to defeat the duo of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet at the March 3, 2021 episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan claimed that the retired Basketball player is one of the most genuine people behind the scenes: