AEW Star Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative

Triple H taking over the WWE creative not only changes things for WWE but AEW as well. It’s believed that many AEW talents who were previously reluctant to jump ships will now be more open to it.

One such talent in Tony Nese recently talked about this change. He took part in a virtual autograph signing for Captain’s Corner on Facebook.

Nese, who has previously worked under Triple H was asked about his opinion on The Game taking over the main roster creative. He said that a lot of people feel H is the perfect person for the job:

“In working for him, I think it’s awesome, from what I’ve gathered from talking with him, I think he’s perfect for the job and a lot of people feel the same way.

I don’t know too much, that’s past my pay grade.” said Tony Nese on Triple H, “I like his style and I was a fan of the black and yellow NXT. It doesn’t have to be the same type of people as long as the booking style comes back.”

The former WWE star joined the Vince McMahon-owned promotion back in 2016. He first competed in Raw under the cruiserweight division and later moved to 205 under Triple H.

After getting released from his WWE contract in June 2021, Tony Nese joined AEW in October. He has been competing regularly for the company since then.

