What Triple H Told Talents At Latest WWE Tryout

The SummerSlam will be the first PPV event under the leadership of Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, and The Game is making his presence felt everywhere.

The new creative head of the company took part in the latest WWE tryouts in the spree, alongside people such as Paul Heyman and Big E.

Triple H addressed the potential recruits at the end of the tryouts. He claimed that the things they learned during the tryout will stay with them for their entire career:

“It’s not often you get to witness the future happening right in front of your eyes, somewhere in this group of people is potentially the next Rock, the next John Cena, potentially the next Roman Reigns, the next Becky Lynch, the next Bianca Belair.

The things you learned here if you have a career in this, will last you your entire career,” said Triple H, “But from day one, everyone has been amazing.”

The former world champion also noted that stepping in the ring is the easy part. According to him, stepping to the mic and talking to people they don’t know is the hard part of the process.

The King of Kings later spoke to media for the first time since Vince McMahon‘s retirement. He addressed things such as Heyman’s role at the camp and more.

Quotes via WrestlingInc