Top AEW Star Leaves Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover

AEW‘s ‘Hangman’ Adam Page has become the latest prominent name to leave Twitter following the Elon Musk takeover.

Musk began his acquisition of the social media giant in April 2022 and concluded his purchase last month.

Page told his fans that he would be deleting Twitter from his phone, and joins WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley in removing himself from the platform.

The former AEW World Champion is still available on Instagram, where he has over 227,000 followers.

Musk and Twitter

Musk’s time running the site has been mired in controversy, as he has faced backlash for his ‘Twitter Blue’ idea, which will charge users to have their accounts verified.

Others have criticized the reinstatement of several banned accounts which many fear will open up the risk of misinformation being spread.

Despite previously claiming that Twitter should be politically neutral, Musk has encouraged U.S. voters to vote a particular way in the 2022 mid-term elections.

The billionaire has also begun permanently suspending accounts parodying him, despite advocating for ‘free speech.’

While Musk has claimed that accounts that impersonate others but make it clear they are parody accounts are safe, accounts that follow this rule when parodying him have been banned.

Hangman’s Injury

Fans won’t be hearing from the former AEW World Champion on Twitter, and they won’t be seeing him in the ring either.

During the October 18, Dynamite, Page was left motionless after taking a lariat clothesline by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

The match was quickly called off and it was later confirmed that Page suffered a concussion.

The Cowboy was inundated with a ton of positive messages after the injury, including from WWE’s Big E, who is still recovering from a broken neck suffered earlier this year.

There is no timetable for when Page will be back in the ring.