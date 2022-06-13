Top WWE Raw Superstars Scheduled for SmackDown Taping

Two top WWE Raw talents are set to make their way to the destination of this week’s SmackDown show.

WWE has two main roster brands with split rosters. Despite this, some performers are often seen on both Raw and SmackDown, such as Riddle.

There will be two superstars from the Raw brand at the sight of SmackDown this Friday but whether or not they’ll be on TV remains to be seen.

AJ Styles & Finn Balor

(via WWE)

PWInsider is reporting that AJ Styles and Finn Balor are set to be in Minneapolis for the June 17 SmackDown taping.

As of now, there is no word on if they’ll appear on the FOX broadcast or if they’ll wrestle in a dark match.

Styles and Balor could be set to begin a feud. Balor had been aligned with AJ and Liv Morgan in the fight against The Judgment Day.

Balor ended up turning heel by aligning with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to kick Edge out of the faction.