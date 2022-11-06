Top WWE Star Was Extremely Sick Before Brutal Crown Jewel Match

Drew McIntyre was able to defeat Karrion Kross at the recent WWE Crown Jewel event but had to fight off more than the former NXT Champion and Scarlett.

In the third match on the card, McIntyre defeated Kross in a Steel Cage match, escaping over the top of the structure before Kross escaped through the door.

This match follows on from Kross getting the win at last month’s WWE Extreme Rules event in a Strap Match.

Feeling Sick

McIntyre was able to overcome both Kross and Scarlett (who maced him during the match) but also had to overcome a severe case of flu.

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson reports that going into the show, McIntyre had been “extremely sick” over the last several days before the show.

McIntyre “gutted” through his cage match, and was said to be “adamant” that the match go ahead despite his illness.

This isn’t the first time McIntyre has health with illness, as he was pulled from a WWE Live event in September due to “bad food poisoning.”

Despite the food poisoning, McIntyre still appeared on that week’s SmackDown.

What’s next?

In a backstage post-match interview, McIntyre said he was closing the book on Kross and bringing their feud to an end.

That may be easier said than done, given that the finish of the match was far from clean.

McIntyre did not pin Kross during their match, and the final moments of the bout saw Scarlett struggle to unlock the door to allow her husband to escape.

It is entirely possible that this feud could be extended to a rubber match given that both men have one PLE victory each.