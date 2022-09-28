Drew McIntyre Update After Bad Case of Food Poisoning

Drew McIntyre is on the mend after battling a bad case of food poisoning. The 6’5″ 265-pound Superstar is as tough as they come, but even he was no match for the illness.

McIntyre was in bad shape last Friday, but still appeared on WWE SmackDown after undergoing intravenous treatments backstage before the show. He was originally scheduled to compete at the WWE live events over the weekend from Stockton, California (Saturday) and Fresno, California (Sunday), but was given time off to recover.

We’re happy to report that McIntyre is feeling better and is scheduled to be back on television this Friday for SmackDown. The 2-time WWE Champion is part of the creative team’s plans for the show, according to a report at PWInsider.

Looking ahead for Drew McIntyre

McIntyre is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE. He just challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Clash at the Castle event from Cardiff, Wales. Reigns was victorious, but needed help from (the debuting) Solo Sikoa to defeat the Scotsman. The Tribal Chief has moved on to a feud with Logan Paul, which will culminate at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5th from Saudi Arabia. After that Reigns has another challenger waiting in the wings.

McIntyre is currently feuding with Karrion Kross, who recently returned to WWE. The two are scheduled to clash at next weekend’s Extreme Rules premium live event from Philadelphia. We’ve updated our post about Extreme Rules Betting Odds, if you’re interested in seeing who is currently favored to win that match.

Check out this Top 10 highlight video of Drew McIntyre’s great moments in WWE: