Triple H Reveals Cancelled Plans for WWE WrestleMania 38

At WWE WrestleMania: Sunday, Triple H opened the show by welcoming fans to the company’s biggest event of the year and leaving his boots in the ring.

The Game’s appearance was his first public appearance in the ring since suffering a cardiac event in September 2021.

The show also marked Triple H’s first appearance since the death of one of his closest friends Scott Hall, who had died in March.

Dropped Plans

The cardiac event Triple H suffered in late 2021 forced the former WWE World Champion into retirement.

While Triple H’s days as a WWE Superstar are over, there were plans for him to compete at Wrestlemania.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Triple H said that he was going to do something with Gable Steveson (via Wrestling Inc.)

“I was was going to do something with Gable Stevenson and try to get him launched and get going. When they told me I was like, ‘Okay.'” Triple H on plans for him at WrestleMania 38.

Triple H added that then-WWE CEO Vince McMahon was counting on an appearance by his son-in-law, who needed “the attraction” of the former World Heavyweight Champion.

However, Stephanie McMahon was reportedly against the idea of Triple H doing anything physical with Steveson, and the idea was later scrapped.

Going Cold

Instead of tangling with Triple H, Steveson appeared at WrestleMania: Saturday, having an in-ring segment with the Street Profits and RK-Bro.

WWE signed Steveson last year, with huge expectations for the Olympic Gold Medalist, who was drafted to Raw last October.

According to recent reports, WWE has gone cold on Steveson, as he’s not shown the level of improvement in training expected of him.

While WWE had plans to fast-track Steveson to the main roster, his name hasn’t come up in creative meetings in months.