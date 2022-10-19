What Triple H Told Candice LeRae About Her Pregnancy

Wrestling is a physical sport and a lot of things can force plans to be changed at the last minute. One such thing that has led to planned angles being altered a number of times is the pregnancy of female stars. Candice LeRae however, did not want WWE officials to be put in an awkward position with her pregnancy. So she decided to tell them about her plans in advance.

The former NXT star recently appeared on Out of Character podcast. Speaking about the birth of her baby, she mentioned that she had a meeting with Triple H before taking time off. LeRae revealed what The Game told her about it:

“So earlier in the year, Johnny and I had sat down with DX of all people and discussed the fact that we wanted to have a baby and trying to kind of figure out when the right time was. Of course, they’re like, very supportive. Obviously, we don’t have to let them know but we wanted to kind of keep them in the loop because I felt like I owed it to everybody.

I didn’t want to be put in a position or them be put in a position where we’re all just kind of like, ‘Oh, whoops, now what do we do?’ They were so [supportive]. Hunter even said to me. He said, ‘There’s never gonna be a right time. So you guys got to do what’s best for you guys. And we’ll work around it,’ Essentially.”

‘Are We Planning Our Future With DX?’: Candice LeRae

The meeting with Triple H and Shawn Michaels was also a funny experience for Candice LeRae. Halfway through it, she realized that she was discussing her future with DX:

“We were sitting in there and we’re waiting for Hunter to come in. That’s all I thought. It was like ‘Okay, Johnny and I are here and like waiting for Hunter to come in.’ Then Shawn Michaels just walked in and sat down at the table with his food. I was like, ‘Oh okay, that’s fine. Shawn too.’

Halfway through the conversation, the child in me, it was all ‘Are we planning our future and our children with DX right now? Does that even make sense in any universe?’ They were very supportive where it was like we were telling our parents ‘Yeah, we want to have a baby.’ They were just supportive and awesome about it.”

You can check out Candice LeRae’s full interview below:

