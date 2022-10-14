Saraya Reveals Which Stars Convinced Her To Join AEW

Saraya is the latest wrestling star to jump ships from WWE to AEW. While the new WWE regime under Triple H did try to bring her back into the company, she ultimately made the decision to join the rival promotion. According to the female star, there were two AEW stars who convinced her to join the organization.

The former Divas Champion recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho. Discussing how her AEW deal came together, Saraya revealed that it was the duo of Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley that convinced her for the move:

“People ask all the time, they’re like, so how did that come about and stuff like that. I was like, you know what? It’s a mixture between Jericho and Mox. They were like calling me about it. They were so awesome. They said you’re just gonna be happy.”

‘I Was Really Excited To Try Something New’: Saraya

Saraya later explained the reasoning behind her call to join Tony Khan‘s promotion instead of going back to WWE. According to the former champion, she is really excited to try something new at this point in her career:

“It was like a mixture. I was like, ‘What do I do? Do I do WWE? Or do I go to AEW?’ And I was like ‘I just feel like I’m at the stage in my life where I’ve done so much with WWE and I’m thankful for that. But AEW is this company where there’s so much behind the scenes that people don’t see.’ I feel like there’s like this camaraderie, if that’s the right word. It is so relaxed back there too.

I was just really excited to try something so new and then like with a division that’s completely new too. As much as I love the girls, like I saw Charlotte literally minutes before I got here and I was like, ‘I miss you ladies,’ but I’m so excited to be in such a fresh [environment].”

You can check out Saraya’s AEW debut below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription