Bobby Lashley Explains When He Plans To Retire

Bobby Lashley is at the top of his game right now. The All Mighty seems to only get better with every passing year and he has no immediate plans to retire. Though the former WWE Champion also does not want to be one of those people who keep competing way past their prime.

The WWE star recently has an interview with Sam Roberts on NotSam Wrestling. When asked if he has any plans for retirement, Lashley mentioned how there are many fighters in combat sports that still compete when they shouldn’t. Per the former US Champion, he doesn’t want to become one of them:

“My biggest thing was people that are around me, people that I feel that are a little closer to me. I want them to be honest with me and be real with me. You know how you see fighters that are like, they do that one last fight that they shouldn’t have done.

They could have had sparring partners, they could have had coaches or somebody saying ‘Let’s tap out, let’s go and do something else. Let’s move to that next stage of life.’ I told the people around me. I said, ‘If you feel that for me, I’m okay with telling me.'”

‘I’m Not Doing It For The Money’: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley then explained that he continues to wrestle because it’s his passion. If there ever comes a time when he starts feeling slower, he’d call it a career:

“I’m not doing it for the money right now. Over the years I’ve compiled a really nice real estate portfolio and different things like that. So that I’ve taken care of my kids. Right now, I’m doing [it] more [for the] legacy. I love wrestling and I have the ability to do it. I think I’m showing people something different. I’m that guy. That guy [in] the morning workouts. I’m that guy that trains hard. I’m okay with being a role model. I’m okay with all these different things.

So I want to stay in the business as long as I can for that reason. But if there ever comes a time where I am running a little bit slower, I am moving a little slower, I take a bump and it’s like, ‘Oh no, this hurts coming back up.’ You’re gonna get that anyway. But if it ever gets to that point where I feel like I’m slowing down then let’s stop.”

