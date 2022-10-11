MJF On His Current Relationship With Cody Rhodes

Even though he is only 26 years old, MJF is already one of the top stars of the pro wrestling world. The Salt of The Earth is one of the smartest pro wrestlers of today’s generation so he hardly ever needs to look to anyone else for advice. When he does need a second opinion on something, he turns to none other than Cody Rhodes.

The AEW star recently joined Sam Roberts on NotSam Wrestling. He talked about things such as the backstage brawl between The Elite and CM Punk at All Out and Chris Jericho’s recent comments about him.

When asked about his current relationship with Cody Rhodes, MJF claimed that they’re ‘best friends.’ Per the 26-year-old, he calls Rhodes every once in a while, when he needs a second opinion on something:

“I’ll still call him when I honestly need… rarely do I need advice – I mean, look at me. But I’ll call him because I respect the shit out of him. I’ll call him to get a second masterful opinion.” – MJF

MJF and Cody Rhodes had been working together since the very beginning of AEW. The latter took the young star under his wing and they had a long partnership. This partnership ended when the Wrestling Devil caused Rhodes to lose a match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear 2019 and turned on the now WWE star afterward.

You can check out MJF’s full interview below:

