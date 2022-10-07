Finn Balor Addresses Critiques of WWE Being Overproduced

Triple H has made many big and small changes to the WWE programming since coming to power. One such subtle change is that stars are now allowed to interact with each other in backstage segments. Finn Balor believes that backstage activities in segments help the product feel more authentic.

The former Universal champion recently had an interview with SHAK Wrestling. He was asked about the recent changes in WWE programming, specifically the changes in the production of backstage segments. Replying to it, Balor mentioned how WWE has been guilty of overproducing things in the past. According to the Judgement Day leader, a rougher product feels more authentic:

“Yeah, and I also feel like maybe in the past we’ve been guilty of overproducing things, and it doesn’t feel as natural. For me, if I look back and watch like an old WCW episode, and there’s like a backstage scene or promo or a beat down, you’ll see people walking. Like leaving the building that have already finished a match, [or] entering the building that haven’t performed yet.

That was natural. I feel like that element needs to really be emphasized in wrestling. This is live TV. It shouldn’t really be as produced as perhaps it was in the past. I feel like maybe the rougher edgier it is, the more authentic it will be.”

You can check out Finn Balor’s full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription