Tony Khan On Chris Jericho Stepping Up As Locker Room Leader

The one good thing among all the backstage chaos in AEW in the last few months has been the emergence of competent locker room leaders. One name in particular that has received praise for his efforts is Chris Jericho. There have been many stories of Y2J helping people behind the scenes and Tony Khan thinks that it’s something that you cannot put a price tag on.

The AEW President recently had an interview with My Mom’s Basement podcast. Among other things, he was asked about the stories of the former AEW champion stepping up as a locker room leader. Replying to it, Khan first mentioned how Jericho has stepped up his game on screen:

“Yeah. Chris, he’s stepped up in every way this year. Chris has always been a huge part of AEW, I think it’s a microcosm of what Chris has done this year.” said Tony Khan, “He stepped up on screen. You can see it on his face and in his body. In his wrestling and the quality of matches.”

‘You Can’t Put A Price Tag On That’: Tony Khan

Speaking about his role behind the scenes, Tony Khan mentioned that Chris Jericho has been helping anyone who needs it. Per TK, Jericho is giving back to the business in more than one way:

“He’s also stepped up his game backstage, trying to help other people with their interviews and then if he sees somebody that needs help, he’ll go and try to help them. I think that’s really cool. For a lot of people either in the ring, or backstage, that mentorship from Chris, you can’t put a price tag on that.

He’s really given back to the wrestling business in so many ways. What he also does is gives to the fans because some of my favorite stuff in the last few decades involves Chris and a lot of it is here. He’s just having a great year.”

