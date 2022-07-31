Saraya (Paige) Believes Sasha Banks & Naomi Will Return To WWE

Saraya, whose formerly known as Paige, believes that Sasha Banks and Naomi will return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge.

Saraya officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her.

Sasha Banks & Naomi To Return To WWE?

During Saraya’s StarrCast V Media Scrum, Saraya commented on the suspensions and rumored departures of the tag team of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The former Divas Champion said, “I mean, everyone love Sasha Banks, right? So the four horsewomen in general is such a big and critical part of the women’s revolutions. So, I think she’ll be back. I think now with Hunter in charge, and kind of like taking the reigns and everything anything.

Just SummerSlam in general, just showed how much WWE has changed overnight. I mean, I don’t think anyone’s really been 100% happy with the pay-per-view in a long time and people are walking away from SummerSlam feeling like this is a turning point.

So, I feel like eventually you know Sasha and Naomi hopefully in my opinion will come back.”

SummerSlam Shakes Up The Women’s Division

Last night, at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch challenged for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Title in the opening match. Belair picked up the win after 15 minutes of back and forth action.

Following Bianca’s win, Lynch hugged Belair, before the duo were confronted by Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (Io Shirai).

Sasha Banks & Naomi Outside Of WWE

Naomi is set to make her first public appearance as she has been booked for C2E2 2022, which takes place from August 5 – 7, 2022, at McCormick Place.

She is going by her real name, Trinity Fatu, and will be doing a signing with fans at the gathering. This is the same first public appearance for Sasha Banks, who is also going by her real name, Mercedes Varnado, and is hyped as “Sasha Banks” and from The Mandalorian, since they walked out of WWE.

Watch Saraya’s Starrcast V Media Scrum here:

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the original source with a h/t and link back to SEScoops for the transcription.