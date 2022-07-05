Big Update on Tyson Fury’s Future With WWE

Tyson Fury could be making his way back to WWE this summer but it isn’t set in stone.

Fury is the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion of boxing. He claims to be done with professional prizefighting but some are skeptical. “The Gypsy King” insists he’s retired from pro boxing but will dabble in exhibition bouts.

Fury has also hinted at stepping back inside the squared circle. He has been teasing a potential showdown with Drew McIntyre for months.

Could we be on the verge of seeing Tyson Fury back inside a WWE ring?

Tyson Fury-WWE Talks

(via WWE)

Tyson Fury has been in talks with WWE about potentially returning sometime this summer. The report notes that nothing has been finalized at this time and there are no concrete plans for him to appear on any of the upcoming shows yet.

Fury had a match with Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia back in 2019. Fury knocked Strowman off the ring apron with one punch and won via count out.

There could be a roadblock with WWE’s potential plans for Fury, however.

“The Gyspy King’s” brother, Tommy, reportedly has been denied entry into the United States due to family ties with former boxing promoter and suspected crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

If things don’t get cleared up soon, Tyson Fury may not even be able to make any U.S. shows, although Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on Sept. 3 wouldn’t be an issue.