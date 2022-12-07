Umaga’s Son Zilla Fatu Begins Pro Wrestling Training

Zilla Fatu, son of Umaga, is beginning his pro wrestling training at Booker T‘s Reality of Wrestling school in Houston, TX.

Fatu is the latest in a long line of warriors from pro wrestling’s wrestling’s legendary Anoa’i family. Elders such as The Wild Samoans, Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga and The Rock paved the way for today’s generation, which includes Roman Reigns, the Usos and Solo Sikoa.

On Tuesday evening, ROW welcomed Zilla Fatu as he embarks on a journey to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu.



His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. pic.twitter.com/uBmPqpznqF — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) December 7, 2022

Zilla Fatu received congratulatory messages from several family members.

MLW star Jacob Fatu wrote on Twitter, “!! BLOODLINE JUST KEEPS GETTING STRONGER WELCOME MY UNCLE RIP #UMAGA YOUNGEST SON #ZILLAFATU”

Rikishi responded to the announcement on Instagram and thanked Booker T, writing in the comments section, “Thank you @BookerTfivex @realityofwrestling”

Zilla Fatu, 22, was recently released from prison. He spent six years behind bars after being convicted of aggravated robbery at the age of 15. He documented his experience on his YouTube channel.

Umaga has been in the news this week because December 4 was the 13-year anniversary of his untimely passing. Bloodline members Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa paid tribute to Umaga are among the wrestlers who paid tribute to their uncle.