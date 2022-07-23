Two Unadvertised Names Scheduled For ROH Death Before Dishonor

Ring Of Honor is scheduled to present its second PPV event under Tony Khan‘s ownership in Death Before Dishonor this Saturday. It may see two unadvertised stars making an appearance.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Brian Cage who has moved to the ROH brand recently, is scheduled to travel to Lowell, Massachusetts for the upcoming show.

Cage was revealed as a member of the Tully Blanchard Enterprises at Supercard of Honor last month. No match has been announced for the heavyweight star but it’s believed that he will be wrestling on the PPV.

Another unadvertised name who is scheduled to be in the arena for the Death Before Dishonor event is former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods.

Woods is a former NXT star who competed in WWE‘s development brand from 2014 to 2016. He has been working with ROH since his WWE release.

Josh Woods made his AEW debut back in December and he has been wrestling on Dark and Elevation occasionally.

The former champion held the Pure title until this April. He was defeated by Wheeler Yuta at the Supercard of Honor event which was the first ROH show under Tony Khan.

The main event of Death Before Dishonor will see Claudio Castagnoli challenging ROH champion Jonathan Gresham for the title. Though this match may have already been spoiled by the promotion.