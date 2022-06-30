The Undertaker Sees Megastar Potential in Bianca Belair

The Undertaker believes current RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has only just “scratched the surface” of her star potential in WWE.

“The Dead Man” was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he offered his thoughts on the current landscape of the WWE’s women’s division. Taker spoke on two stars in particular that stand out to him.

The first being “The Man” Becky Lynch, who Undertaker says is “so dialed in right now.”

“Becky is so dialed in right now,” ‘Taker said. “You’re on TV as much as they are, you can get used up really fast—but Becky is constantly evolving. She’s doing that on the mic and in the ring.”

Second, Undertaker praised current RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, who he believes has only “scratched the surface” of her star potential within the company.

“The women’s division is really, really good,” Undertaker said. “Bianca has only scratched the surface of the star she’s going to be. She’s got such an incredible personality. She’s someone I really want to see succeed.”

Both Lynch and Belair have big weekends ahead of them. They’ll both be in action at WWE’s Money In The Bank event Saturday from Las Vegas.

Lynch will compete in the Money In The Bank Ladder match against several other women, while Belair puts her RAW Women’s Title on the line against Carmella.