What Happened With Becky Lynch After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

This week’s episode of WWE Raw is history but did anything go down after the show?

The June 27 edition of Monday Night Raw was a special one. John Cena made his return to a WWE ring in Laredo, Texas. He was in several segments backstage and cut one heck of a promo when he addressed the WWE Universe.

Fans also got to witness two qualifying matches for Money in the Bank. Riddle has been added to the men’s MITB, while Becky Lynch earned her spot in the women’s ladder match.

Following The Broadcast

There was no post-event dark match. After the show, Becky Lynch posed and was taking selfies with some fans in the crowd.

WWE Raw Talk was also in full swing. The show featured an interview with Riddle following his big qualifying win.

Wrestling legend Jerry Lawler was also featured on the show and he talked about the key factors going into Money in the Bank set for July 2.

On top of that, there was a WWE digital exclusive with Bobby Lashley, who will be challenging Theory for the United States Championship at MITB.