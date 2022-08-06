The Undertaker Spotted With AEW’s Andrade El Idolo At Ric Flair’s Last Match

For 30 years, The Undertaker made his ominous presence felt in WWE, refusing to break character both in and out of the ring.

Since his final farewell, the former World Heavyweight Champion has appeared out of character at various conventions and appearances, allowing fans the chance to meet him rather than the character.

Photo with Andrade

The Undertaker has been a symbol of the WWE for decades, but he recently made his presence felt outside the company.

“The Phenom” was present for Ric Flair‘s last match last weekend, which saw the 16-time World Champion team with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Following the event, The Undertaker posed for a photo with El Idolo backstage, who was immensely pleased that he got a picture with the WWE Hall of Famer.

1deadMan Show

Appearing at Flair’s last match was a big moment for The Undertaker, but not his only notable appearance over the past week.

Two days prior to Flair’s final match, Undertaker did the 1deadMan Show, a one-night talk with fans in Nashville.

The show saw “The Deadman” joke that he’s ruined some childhoods by breaking kayfabe after 30 years in character.

He also spoke about working with the likes of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Bret Hart, as well as how he unwinds when not working.

Ric Flair’s Next Appearance

Ric Flair’s Last Match was (as you’d expect) advertised as the final time Ric Flair would wrestle, but the “Nature Boy” has something planned.

Flair took to Twitter to share with the world in his signature style, that he and Andrade El Idolo are the dirtiest players in the game and that he would be back at it again this weekend in Puerto Rico.

It was later explained that Flair will be in his son-in-law’s corner when he faces Carlito in Puerto Rico.