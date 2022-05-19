Update On Bryan Danielson Following AEW Rampage Taping

An update has surfaced on Bryan Danielson‘s health following a recent AEW Rampage taping.

Fans inside the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas got quite a scare when Danielson got his leg caught between the entrance ramp and the ring. This occurred at the conclusion of the Rampage taping set to air on May 20.

Danielson was said to have had his leg stuck for a lengthy period of time. Some fans say it was as long as 10 minutes, while others claim it was much shorter.

bryan danielson got his leg stuck in between the ring and the ramp after a beat down on rampage he was stuck for a while but they got him out but he was limping hopefully he’s ok that’s so unfortunate pic.twitter.com/QNFWyNKphv — rosalie ? HOOK 8-0 (@mutalockz) May 19, 2022

PWInsider is reporting that Bryan Danielson was “OK” backstage following the situation. The report also notes that there’s no word on the rumor spreading that this may have been a work.

Danielson was able to walk to the back on his own power but he was limping. He remained in character, however, flipping the bird towards Eddie Kingston.

Danielson and Kingston recently got into a shoving match despite being aligned for a program with the Chris Jericho Appreciation Society. Danielson attempted to hold Kingston back from going after Jericho on Dynamite, causing friction between the two.

Those tuning into Rampage this Friday night will get to see how the tag team match between Danielson and Moxley vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal played out.