Update on CM Punk’s Recovery from Torn Triceps Injury (Report)

CM Punk may have already wrestled his last match for AEW, but the former World Champion is recovering nicely.

At AEW All Out 2022, Punk regained the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, but his media-scrum comments and the backstage fight led to his being suspended.

It is believed that AEW will buy out Punk’s contract and release him, but are trying to negotiate a non-compete clause.

The Injury

During his All Out match with Moxley, Punk suffered a torn triceps injury which he has undergone surgery for.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer reports that Punk’s recovery is going “really well.”

Punk was reportedly advised to undergo surgery as soon as possible after the injury was confirmed, to avoid muscle atrophy.

A torn triceps injury typically takes six months to recover from but can be longer in some instances.

What’s Next for Punk?

Punk could be in fighting shape sooner than expected, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be welcomed back to AEW.

During his All Out rant, Punk bashed several prominent and well-liked members of the roster, including Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Colt Cabana, and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

It has been reported that AEW talent, including those at the top of the card, have made it clear that they will not work with Punk if he is brought back.

The reception isn’t much better for Punk in WWE, with some in the company saying they “absolutely do not want” him back, believing he’d only cause more trouble.