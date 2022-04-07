Cody Rhodes Reportedly Scheduled to Be at SmackDown Live This Week

Despite appearing on Monday Night RAW earlier this week, Cody Rhodes might not officially be a member of the red brand just yet.

According to a report from PWInsider, Rhodes is scheduled to be at SmackDown Live this Friday. There’s currently no word yet if he’s expected to be a part of the broadcast or work a dark match, however, he is set to at least be there backstage. It certainly wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibilities for Rhodes to compete on SmackDown Live, as he hasn’t been assigned to either brand officially as of this writing.

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend in Dallas Texas. “The American Nightmare” was introduced as the surprise mystery opponent for Seth Rollins. After an excellent bout, one of the best of the entire weekend, it was Rhodes who walked out of WrestleMania with the victory. The following Monday on RAW, Rhodes cut an emotional promo about his father, the late WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

In the promo, Rhodes made it clear that he intends on chasing a World Championship upon his second run with the company. As for he and Rollins, that program seems to have been put to bed as Rollins came out after Rhodes’ promo on RAW to shake his WrestleMania opponent’s hand. Rhodes did, however, work a dark match against Kevin Owens later that night.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available regarding Rhodes’ SmackDown Live involvement, and his brand situation.