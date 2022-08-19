Backstage Update On Kenny Omega’s Health After Dynamite Return

Kenny Omega finally made his much-anticipated AEW return during this week’s episode of Dynamite after staying out of action for 9 months. He teamed up with The Young Bucks to compete in a first-round trios title tournament match.

The former AEW champion however, wrestled in a compression shirt instead of his usual ring attire. He also appeared to be in pain during the bout.

This led to speculations about his health and many wondered if Kenny Omega has been brought back prematurely. The AEW star only further fuelled these speculations with a Tweet after his return match where he talked about being a burden to the Bucks:

“The pieces aren’t all there yet but I refuse to burden the Bucks with my limitations. We have a real chance at this. I’ll be even stronger in round 2. I’ll surpass where I was at. I’ll surpass everyone.”

Is Kenny Omega Still Injured?

Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline provided some updates on The Cleaner’s health recently. He confirmed that Omega hasn’t been brought back before he was supposed to.

Per Meltzer, the whole thing where Kenny Omega seemed to be in pain was a work. It was part of a long-term storyline that will see the former champion eventually transform into the competitor fans expect him to be.

The team of Omega and Bucks have advanced to the semi-finals of the trios title tournament after their victory on Dynamite. They will now face the winners of the match between United Empire and Death Triangle.