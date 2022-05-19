Update On Naomi’s WWE Contract

Some information on Naomi‘s WWE contract has surfaced.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that Naomi’s deal with WWE is set to expire in the near future. An exact date is unknown but it’s close.

She had been negotiating an extension before walking out of the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw. It’s been said that this could’ve played a factor in Naomi’s decision to join Sasha Banks in walking out.

In an exclusive interview, Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, told SEScoops’ Steve Fall that she believes Naomi was manipulated into leaving the arena with Sasha.

Ariane offered to reunite with her former tag team partner to avoid the “foolishness.”

Naomi and Sasha are the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They were supposed to be featured on a six-pack challenge this past Monday. PWInsider reports Naomi was going to win the match before her walkout.

The plan was for Naomi to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell on June 5. Sasha would’ve challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Both Naomi and Sasha were expected to lose those title matches.