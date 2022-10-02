Update On Brandi Rhodes & Possible WWE Return

Brandi and Cody Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year in February. Cody made his shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins‘ mystery opponent.

Brandi recently wrestled a match at the Performance Center but apparently did not reach an agreement with the company. Fightful Select is reporting Brandi Rhodes remains a free agent. She wrestled a couple of matches at the PC but there was not a deal reached.

It was recently reported that Warner Bros Discovery reached out to Cody Rhodes in an effort to keep him with All Elite Wrestling before his departure for WWE. According to Fightful, a source familiar with the situation claimed that Warner Bros Discovery made contact with Brandi earlier this month as well but did not disclose what the conversation entailed.

Brandi Rhodes is currently a board member of Kulture City, a nonprofit organization that certifies venues have sensory-inclusive modifications. She had been hopeful of integrating Kulture City with WWE. All Elite Wrestling and Kulture City have maintained a working relationship despite Cody and Brandi Rhodes exiting the company.

The 39-year-old wrestled her last match in All Elite Wrestling on January 26th. She defeated KiLynn King on episode #48 of AEW Dark: Elevation.