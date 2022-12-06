Update on Drew McIntyre After Being Medically Disqualified (Report)

Drew McIntyre is expected to miss a few weeks of action after being medically disqualified from this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

During Raw, it was announced that McIntyre won’t be teaming with SmackDown this Friday to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Injury

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that McIntyre’s medical disqualification stems from an injury.

He is injured. I was told an injury, but it’s not from a firsthand source. But he’s supposed to be back for the Christmas show. So it’s only a couple of weeks, I know that.” Dave Meltzer.

Details remain unclear as to what exact injury the two-time former WWE Champion recently suffered.

The Will to Compete

McIntyre has been pulled from this Friday’s match, and nobody is more disappointed than the Scottish Warrior himself.

On his show, Meltzer explained that Drew was adamant about competing despite not being cleared by WWE’s medical team.

“He wanted to wrestle and they would not let him wrestle. But it’s not like it’s going to be a long-term thing, at least as it stands right now.” Dave Meltzer.

With McIntyre on the shelf, Butch will team with Sheamus for the title match.